Maria Eduarda Shows Off Her Perfect Curves In A Tank Top And Purple Panties

Brazilian fitness model Maria Eduarda took to her Instagram page on Sunday and shared yet another skin-baring snap with her legions of followers.

In the picture, she could be seen rocking a beige tank top with a low-cut neckline. The top featured scalloped lacy edges and a tiny bow on the chest that added a playful vibe to her look. The risque top not only enabled her to show off her enviable cleavage and the mole on her right breast but as she ditched her bra, she also displayed a glimpse of her nipples to tease her fans.

She paired her sexy tank top with purple lace panties that boasted a cut-out feature and a bow accent for a very sexy look. The garment made it hard to miss Maria’s sexy thighs and also drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach. The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

In terms of her beauty looks, she appeared to have sported a full face of makeup, including a foundation, a dark pink lipstick that accentuated her luscious pout, pink blush, and dark, well-defined eyebrows. She wore her brunette tresses down, swept them to the right side, and cascaded them on her shoulders, arms, and back. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face that almost covered her right eye.

To pose for the snap, she could be seen sitting in her living room, atop a blue sofa. A large painting could also be seen hanging on the wall behind her. Maria sat with her legs spread apart and kept her hands on her knees. She slightly tilted her head toward the right side, parted her lips, and seductively gazed at the camera.

Within seven hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 23,000 likes. That’s not all, but her ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted almost 400 messages to praise Maria’s sexy figure.

“Oh, wow!!! You look amazing, my sexy princess,” one of her fans commented on the snap, adding multiple kiss emoji.

“No matter what you wear, you always end up looking elegant, even if it’s lingerie!” another user chimed in.

“Your body is a work of art in the true sense of the word. I love you so much, Maria,” a third admirer remarked.

“Hands down the most beautiful woman on Earth. Will you marry me?” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of Maria’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Lily Adrianne and Juliana Lemes.