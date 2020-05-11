Lowe’s Donates $1 Million Worth Of Flowers To Cheer Up Moms Spending Mother’s Day In Isolation

Lowe's Home Improvement donated flower baskets to mothers and grandmothers in senior living homes.

Mother’s Day looked a lot different than usual for many people this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the home improvement store Lowe’s helped spread some cheer. The company donated $1 million worth of flower baskets that would be given to mothers and grandmothers spending the holiday in senior living homes, according to AOL.

Because of the need for social distancing to prevent the spread of illness, nursing homes and senior living facilities now have much stricter regulations in regards to visitors. Thus, many elderly people have not been able to see their loved ones in over a month. Lowe’s recognized that it would likely be very difficult and lonely to celebrate Mother’s Day alone without any family.

Thus, the company had flowers delivered to 500 long-term care and senior living facilities across ten different states in hopes of making sure these isolated mothers don’t go unrecognized.

Many elderly mothers across cities such as New York, Seattle and Houston all received their flower baskets over a period of three days leading up to the actual holiday on Sunday, May 10. The baskets were each individually wrapped and included a note with well wishes from the company.

Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, released a statement regarding the company’s decision to

“Mother’s Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children. And our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won’t be able to be with their loved ones this year. We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries, will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother’s Day.”

In an effort to further help others, Lowe’s purchased some of these flowers from from local nurseries and growers in order to help support smaller businesses that have been hurt particularly hard financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These local small businesses are the backbone of our garden centers, and we are eager to continue investing in their long-term success,” said Bill Boltz, Lowe’s executive vice president of merchandising.

They also used Uber to deliver the flowers to support the drivers that may be struggling to make ends meet during this time.

