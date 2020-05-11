DreamDoll Showcases Cleavage In Tight Black Bikini

DreamDoll has been fairly active on Instagram lately and shared a bikini snap yesterday that received over 138,500 likes. The rapper posed in a tight black swimsuit that left her cleavage on full show.

In the photo, she stood outside on what appeared to be a rooftop patio. Behind her was a metal half-wall and a taller wall. The opening revealed a cityscape and that the image was shot on a sunny day with white, puffy clouds. DreamDoll posed in the shadows, however.

The rapper’s bikini top was particularly small and the low neckline left much of her chest bare. Its straps featured a section of small chains and it added an industrial vibe to her look. Her top also had a small cutout in the middle and her bottoms had a classic cut with thick straps that rested high on her hips. It was anything but conventional, however, as it also attached to her bikini top with silver hardware. The tag revealed that the ensemble was from Fashion Nova.

DreamDoll stood with her hands by her sides and glanced directly at the camera with a large pout. Her hair was down in a middle part with her long locks brushed behind her back and in front of her left shoulder. Her hair reached past her waist, and in addition, her many tattoos on the right side of her body were prominent in the shot. This included hr mermaid tattoo n her arm and her large hip piece.

She accessorized with a bracelet but didn’t seem to be wearing much else.

Furthermore, her makeup application seemed to include silver eyeshadow, dark lashes, blush, and super glossy pink lipstick.

DreamDoll’s many fans left lots of nice messages for her in the comments section.

“Nobody told you to slay,” joked a social media user.

Others wrote compliments based on her name.

“The best doll ever,” raved a second supporter.

“I dream, you dream, we all love dream,” exclaimed a third supporter.

“RealLife [sic] Barbie Doll,” declared another follower.

The stunner also showed off her figure in another Instagram update on April 13, that time sharing a three-part photo set of herself in a thong bodysuit. In the first image of the set, she lied on her stomach with her feet stretched behind her. This allowed her to flaunt her bare derrière as she propped herself up on her elbows and was apparently playing Uno. She posed on black carpet and the flash lit her up.