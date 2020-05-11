Isabella Buscemi Sizzles In A Yellow Bikini In Flirty New Video

Isabella Buscemi took to her Instagram page yesterday to share a stunning new video that she shot for Bang Energy Drink. The popular post has garnered over 513,500 likes so far and featured the model rocking a yellow bikini and exuding tons of flirty vibes.

Her bikini top was bright yellow with sheer white paneling. Her matching bottoms had thick side straps and featured the same sheer accents.

She wore her hair down in luxurious waves and her makeup application seemed to include dark lashes, pink blush, and dark red lipstick. Furthermore, Isabella accessorized with a sparkling charm necklace featuring her last name and with a watch on her left wrist. Her usual sparkling belly button ring also added a playful vibe to the look.

At the beginning of the clip, the model stood next to a wall and placed her left hand high up on it. She made the come hither pose with her other hand and smiled in a sultry manner before she bit her nails and smiled widely.

The video then cut to her strutting, playing with her hair, and taking sips of the energy drink.

Later on, Isabella sat down and twisted her body from side to side as she gave a big smile. The camera also zoomed in on her figure and her cleavage and toned abs were front and center for a few moments.

The rest of the video was of Isabella striking a variety of more sexy poses as she enjoyed the luxurious outdoor area of an estate. It was set to upbeat music and it was shot on a beautiful, sunny day.

Many of her adoring fans took to the comments section to gush about the new promotional post.

“Queen Goddess! The true definition of island paradise,” raved a social media user.

“@missbuscemi The bikini goes great with your hair,” wrote a second supporter.

“Bet you got some hella haters. Body is [fire],” complimented a third follower.

“How is someone this hot,” wondered another devotee.

The sensation also took to her Instagram page four days ago to showcase her figure in a leopard-print bikini. But the post was no ordinary swimsuit pic, as she was paying tribute to her dog that sat behind her in the snap. The model’s bikini top fit her snugly and put her cleavage on show, and she lied on her side and propped herself up with her left arm. She placed her right hand along the curve of her hips.