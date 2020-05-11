Natalie Gauvreau Shows Off Her Perfect Curves In A Skintight Metallic Dress

Canadian model Natalie Gauvreau, who is known as “Sexy Nat G” on Instagram, posted a set of new hot snaps Sunday evening to mesmerize her 4.9 million fans.

In the snap, Natalie could be seen rocking a short silver-grey metallic dress that perfectly hugged her curves. She ditched her bra because of which a glimpse of her nipples could also be seen through the outfit. However, as against her usual photographs which are highly NSFW, Natalie did not show too much skin in the current set of pictures.

To complement the gorgeous outfit, Natalie sported a full face of makeup. It appeared that she applied some foundation to give her skin a flawless finish. Moreover, it looked like dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore a nude-pink shade of lipstick, opted for a smokey eye makeup including a light gray eyeshadow and eyeliner. She apparently finished off her beauty looks with well-defined eyebrows that had been groomed to perfection.

She wore her blond tresses down, letting them fall over her shoulders and back. Since her outfit was glamorous as it is, she decided to ditch accessories.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Natalie’s hometown of Toronto, Canada, whereas Natalie stood next to a glass window for the photoshoot. In the caption, she shared her quarantine experience and wrote that she puts on nice outfits and wears makeup but she cannot leave the house — something that everyone can relate to these days because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also informed her fans through a tag that her sexy dress was from the online clothing retailer, Pixie Lure.

To provide her fans with a detailed look at her outfit, Natalie posted not one, not two, but four snaps from the shoot. In the first picture, Natalie stood straight, tugged at the strap of her dress, tilted her head, and gazed at the camera. In the second one, she turned her back toward the camera to show off her perfect booty. The third and fourth snaps were quite similar as she struck a frontal pose; she looked toward the floor in the third one and gazed at the camera in the last photo.

Within half a day of going live, the snaps garnered 129,000 likes and almost 3,000 comments.

“Wow, I am obsessed with your style,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Omg, I love this hot dress on you,” another one chimed in.

“You are stunning,’ a third admirer remarked.

Not long ago, Natalie had wowed her fans with another set of hot snaps in which she could be seen rocking a purple windbreaker that she teamed with matching beach pants from the brand Gecko Hawaii.