Anna Nystrom Pairs Skintight Yoga Pants With High Heels In Sizzling New Pic

Swedish influencer Anna Nyström stunned her 8.6 million Instagram followers after posting a sizzling new picture that paired her trademark athleisure with an unexpected type of footwear.

Nyström first rose to fame thanks to her fitness focused social media account, and managed to become one of the most popular Instagram stars both in her native Sweden and the world at large. Nyström’s latest picture highlights yet again how she earned her incredible popularity.

In the shot, Nyström stunned in a pair of yoga pants in a light grey hue. The color beautifully matched the overcast weather outside, and the skintight nature of the fabric expertly highlighted her toned posterior, thighs, and calves. The high-waisted cut also served to showcase the fitness enthusiast’s killer hourglass figure.

The yoga pants were made by Ryvelle, a Swedish athleisure brand founded in 2018 that has a particular focus on sustainability and community. Leggings from the brand retail for around $80.

Nyström paired the yoga pants with a cream colored crop top. Despite the warmer spring temperatures, the garment nevertheless featured long sleeves. It also was accented with a tie detail that Nyström had knotted just below her midriff.

However, the most eye-catching part of Nyström’s ensemble was her choice of footwear. The Instagram star wore a pair of clear high-heels, which may be impractical for the gym but was a savvy choice for showing off her curves.

Nyström kept the rest of the picture fairly simple. She posed with her eyes closed and one hand at her chest. Her long blond locks were styled into a straight blow out, and her hair cascaded down her back to extend past her waist.

Fans loved the latest update, and awarded the shot over 200,000 likes and more than 2,000 glowing comments.

“Gorgeous queen,” one fan raved, adding three heart-eye face emoji.

“Wohhh… on fire babe,” added a second, along with a red heart and fire symbol.

“The finest on Instagram! 100 percent,” gushed a third, also using a smiley face and thumbs up emoji.

“How beautiful you are,” concluded a third lovestruck fan, emphasizing his adoration with a plethora of pink heart emoji.

Though Nyström is most well known for her exercise-focused shots, she has also begun to branch out to cover more aspects of her life, like food and fashion. She gave an example of the latter in another picture posted over the weekend.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Nyström sizzled in a tiny white minidress while kneeling on the floor. In her caption, she wished her followers a “good night.”