Chloe Saxon Looks Red Hot In Revealing Red Lace Lingerie Set: ‘Let’s Get Acquainted’

Chloe Saxon returned to her Instagram account on Sunday to share yet another revealing post with her loyal fans. The model flaunted all of her enviable curves while telling her followers that she wanted to get acquainted with them in the caption.

In the racy pics, Chloe looked smoking hot in a red lace lingerie set. The skimpy bra featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a low cut to expose her massive cleavage.

The matching high-waisted panties clung tightly to her curvy hips and showed off her flat tummy and killer abs. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs and tiny waist in the snaps. She accessorized the style with dangling earrings, a dainty chain around her neck, and red lace finger-less gloves.

In the first photo, Chloe sat on her bed with one hand behind her and the other on her head. She bent one knee and wore a sultry expression on her face. In the second shot, she placed both hands on the bed and arched her back.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail that she wore high on her head. The wavy strands fell down her back and brushed over her arm.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pics. The glam look seemingly consisted of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She appeared to accentuate her face with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. The application looked to be completed with pink blush on her cheekbones and dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of Chloe’s 727,000-plus followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 14,000 times within the first seven hours after it was shared to her feed. Admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 messages.

“Body envy,” one follower stated.

“What a beautiful woman,” another declared.

“Red looks good on you,” a third social media user gushed.

” Look stunning Chloe,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing off her flawless figure in her online pictures. She’s seen rocking scanty lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, and plunging tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently delighted her followers when she posed in a sparkling bikini as she soaked up the sun. To date, that post has racked up more than 18,000 likes and over 300 comments.