Gabby Epstein Plays With Her Dog While Modeling Pink Lace Lingerie

Social media star Gabby Epstein gave her 2.3 million Instagram followers a Sunday treat after posting two pictures where she played with her dog while modeling a sultry lace lingerie.

For the occasion, Epstein wore a sizzling one-piece teddy in a pastel pink color. The top of the garment featured satin ribbon straps that formed two bows upon meeting the lace fabric in the back. The neckline of the lingerie was a classic v-shape, and the outfit cinched at the waist to showcase Epstein’s trim figure. Last but not least, the hemline of the teddy was so short that it ably flaunted Epstein’s toned and tanned legs.

The Australian styled her hair into a casual top-knot, and appeared to be wearing a simple brush of mascara and a pretty pink lip color.

Epstein posed for the update on the floor of a luxurious kitchen, with a glass of red wine resting by her knee and decorative flowers throughout the setting.

But Epstein was not the only model in the upload. Her dog, River, was also in the shots and arguably stole the show. In the first of the two pictures, River bit down on the stem of a pink rose, as Epstein smiled at her pet. In the second, he displayed his curiosity by smelling the flower.

In her caption, Epstein made a parents-focused joke, perhaps in honor of Mother’s Day. Epstein teased that when saying goodbye to her parents, she was relatively unemotional with a simple “see ya later.”

In contrast, she quipped that saying goodbye to her dog involved a major production that inevitably was repeated seven times over.

Fans loved the update and within just hours, the post had already earned over 40,000 likes and more than 240 comments.

“Soo pretty i am in love with you know,” teased one user, along with several heart-eye face emoji and a red heart.

“This pic is so much cuteness, we can’t take it!” gushed a second, along with the brown and white dog face emoji.

“You ever jealous of a dog??” joked a third lovestruck fan, adding the exasperated face emoji.

“The best,” concluded a fourth, along with a red heart and the hallelujah hands emoji.

Though the recent update has a sweet and almost romantic vibe, Epstein is no stranger to adding a little bit of sultriness to her social media feed. In fact, another recent post were much more sensual in nature, as the model posed in a revealing one-piece in vintage-inspired polaroid pictures, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.