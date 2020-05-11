Demi Rose Sizzles In A Strappy Gold Bikini

Demi Rose stunned in one of her most recent Instagram story uploads, posting a picture of herself wearing a metallic gold two-piece bathing suit. She shared the photo on Sunday, May 10, and this latest piece of content left her 14 million followers thirsty for more.

Demi appeared to strut her stuff in the sizzling snapshot, walking with one leg in front of the other, her toes pointed towards the ground.

“Tip toe game strong,” she captioned the sultry image.

The British model used one hand to tuck her hair back behind her ear, while her other arm reached over her head and touched her roots.

Demi wore a shiny bikini that barely contained her buxom bust and ample cleavage, which almost spilled out of the teeny top. The swimsuit top featured triangle-shaped cups, as well as two strings that criss-crossed below her chest. Her tanned and taut midriff was on full display.

The bikini bottoms were cut dangerously low. The strings on each side rose up high on her hips, showcasing her hourglass figure and curvaceous derriere.

Demi’s golden skin tone almost made the neutral-colored swimsuit disappear. However, the sheen of the bathing suit made it stand out just enough, offset against her sun-kissed skin.

Demi’s hair was slightly mussed at the roots, her part slightly zig-zagged. Several baby hairs peeked out near her part. Her locks tumbled over one shoulder and down her back in voluminous, beachy waves, some layered pieces ending at her chest. Her tresses curved around her bust and fell down to her midriff.

Her eyebrows appeared shaped and groomed. They arched high above her honey brown eyes. She seemed to wear a smoky eye, with what appeared to be charcoal shadow on her lids. It looked like kohl liner swept over and slightly past her lids, giving a winged effect. The apples of her cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer and highlighter. Her plump pout looked like it was filled in with a nude matte shade.

As for jewelry, Demi accessorized the look with giant gold earrings that matched her bikini.

As The Inquisitr readers and Demi Rose fans know, the model frequently shares revealing photos on her Instagram story and Instagram grid. She recently posted a video of herself rocking a red bikini top that showed off her voluptuous cleavage. She also uploaded a clip of herself wearing a black sparkly dress with a plunging neckline that also flaunted all of her assets.