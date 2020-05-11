January Jones Flaunts Cleavage In A Striped Bikini Top As She Reaches One Million Followers On Instagram

January flashed a peace sign and thanked her fans for the "insta love."

January Jones thrilled her fans by modeling a stylish striped bikini that left little of her ample assets to the imagination. On Sunday, the 42-year-old Mad Men star took to Instagram to share a photo of the top half of one of her two-pieces, and her snap received rave reviews from the one million people who are now following her on the social media platform.

Like most film and television stars, January has been stuck at home and unable to put her acting skills to use. However, practicing social-distancing has provided the actress with the perfect opportunity to revisit her modeling days by posing for stunning at-home photo shoots. The Last Man on Earth star’s Instagram followers have been the beneficiaries of her having a lot more free time on her hands, and they certainly weren’t complaining when she kicked off the month of May by treating them to a photo that showed her rocking a tiny teal bikini in her pool.

It took just one hour for that shot to rack up over 47,000 likes, and January’s latest swimsuit snap is proving to be just as popular. Over the span of a few hours, it received over 53,000 likes.

January was pictured rocking a black-and-white striped bikini top with a plunging V-neck that put her voluptuous cleavage on full display. The garment featured thick shoulder straps, and it was trimmed with black top-stitching. January was slightly spilling out of the left side of the garment. The X-Men: First Class actress revealed that the bikini was from Marysia by tagging the brand.

The gray sweatpants that January was wearing with her bikini top were barely visible at the bottom of her photo. The image also captured the small size of her toned midsection.

January accessorized her look with a gold medallion charm necklace and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses from Neubau Eyewear. The chic shades had gold lenses and wire frames. She was also sporting a forward helix piercing in her right ear.

The actress was wearing her blunt-cut bob pushed back behind her ears. Her pale skin looked flawless, and she appeared to be wearing little or no makeup.

January was posing with her mouth open, and she had a gleeful expression on her face. She was flashing a peace sign at the camera, and she also included a peace symbol in the caption of her Instagram post. Her photo was seemingly meant to serve as a thank you to her fans for helping her reach 1 million followers on Instagram. Unsurprisingly, they returned the love in the comments section.

“Congrats on 1 million JJ. The power you now have to good or evil is immense,” read one response to her post.

“You are slayin’ it lady! You are the jam,” another fan wrote.

“Damn, girl you never look bad,” remarked a third admirer.

“With posts like this you will be at 2 million in no time at all,” a fourth commenter predicted.