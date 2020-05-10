Carmen Electra Rocks Playful Pigtails In A Crop Top

Carmen Electra wowed her 1.1 million followers in one of her latest Instagram uploads, posing in a sultry all-white ensemble that teased fans.

The Playboy model sat on a ledge covered by a charcoal gray blanket. Though she didn’t tag the location, Carmen indicated in the caption of the photo that it was shot in Los Angeles. It appeared to be a beautiful day, with a cerulean sky and billowing white clouds behind her. In the background were lush green plants.

Carmen looked directly at the camera with an intense gaze, her light eyes wide. She wore a close-lipped smile on her face. She tilted her head and leaned forward, bending at the waist. She sat barefoot with her ankles crossed. She held a large, blue-and-white beach ball with one arm.

The Baywatch actress wore a low-cut white crop top that showed off her curvaceous bust. The sleeveless top also flaunted her tanned and toned arms. It reached her midriff, and viewers saw a hint of her abdomen. Her tiny shorts rode up high on her waist and ended high up on her thighs. Her long, lean legs seemed to go on forever.

Her nails were lacquered with a white polish, which matched the entirety of her outfit.

Carmen wore her dark chocolate locks in two pigtails, which were each tied with white hair ties. Her tresses tumbled over her shoulders and down her chest, obscuring her décolletage. Her hair was parted in the middle, and her bangs fell over her temple.

She appeared to wear a face full of makeup, starting with her eyebrows, which looked groomed, shaped, and arched. Her eyes seemed to be rimmed with kohl liner. The apples of her cheeks appeared to be contoured and brushed with highlighter and bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. Her pout looked to be filled in with a frosty pink gloss.

In the caption of the snapshot, Carmen seemed wistful and hoping for a future more like her past.

Her fans flocked to the image in droves, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise.

“Sooooooo beautiful,” commented one fan, including a row of heart-eye emoji.

“Precious beauty,” agreed another.

“Oh my God,” simply wrote a third user.

“Classic,” shared a fourth follower, punctuating their comment with a blue heart.

As of press time, the throwback photo racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 330 comments.

Carmen recently shared another sexy snap of herself. In that shot, she wore an unzipped bodysuit that showed off her generous bust.