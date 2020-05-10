America Ferrera Welcomes Her Second Child, A Daughter Named Lucia

In a very special Mother’s Day Instagram post, Superstore star America Ferrera announced that she gave birth to her second child last week. Ferrera led the post off with her new daughter’s name — Lucia Marisol Williams — and her birthdate — May 4. She went on to say that she, her husband, and their son were delighted to welcome “her new bright light” to their happy family.

The post was accompanied by a precious picture of Ferrera holding her daughter’s tiny hand.

The post also contained a couple of videos of people opening essential supplies. In the caption, Ferrera explained that instead of accepting baby shower gifts, her family decided to donate essential supplies to an organization called the Yes We Can World Foundation. The organization runs a bilingual school program for children at the border and is currently focused on keeping parents and children safe during the pandemic.

The Superstore star has been collecting and delivering essential supplies to the organization for a while and encouraged people who were considering getting gifts for her new daughter to donate to the organization instead. She also pointed out that since the organization supports mothers and children, a donation would be a lovely Mother’s Day gift.

To wrap up the post, Ferrera thanked her friends Eva Longoria and Elsa Collins for arranging her baby shower and managing the donations to the Yes We Can World Foundation.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Ferrera opened up last month about how overwhelming it has been to be pregnant during a pandemic. She also took a moment to send a hopeful message to other expecting moms.

“As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now. And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances. Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power. Hang in there pregnant mamas! We got this.”

Lucia Marisol is Ferrera’s second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, according to People. Their son, Sebastian, will be two years old this month.

Per Entertainment Tonight, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child on New Years’ Eve 2019 by posting an adorable family photo with the caption “Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!”

Congratulations to the Ferrera-Williams family and welcome to the world Lucia!