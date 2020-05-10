Rosie O’Donnell Says She’s Helping Michael Cohen Write ‘Spicy’ Tell-All Book About Donald Trump

Rosie O’Donnell said she is lending a hand to Michael Cohen as he writes a tell-all book about former boss Donald Trump.

The actress and comedian told the Daily Beast that she paid visits to Cohen in his federal lock-up to discuss the memoirs he has been working on, meeting with him for a total of six hours. Cohen’s book will cover his time working as the personal lawyer for Trump, which led to him getting hit with federal campaign finance charges for the hush money he helped pay to women accusing Trump of having extra-marital affairs with them.

O’Donnell promised that the book would have some hot details, and some potentially explosive timing for the president.

“It’s pretty spicy,” she said, noting that Cohen was in the middle of writing the book and nearly done, hoping it will be published before the 2020 presidential election.

O’Donnell, who has been a longtime nemesis of Trump, said that she wrote to Cohen in prison the day Trump was impeached, offering forgiveness for the attacks he had launched against her while in Trump’s employ. The former daytime talk show host said that Cohen was so moved by her letter, he “started crying.”

Cohen already shared a number of details about his time working for Trump and the underhanded requests he claimed to have carried out, telling members of Congress that Trump is a “racist,” “conman,” and a “cheat.”

O’Donnell said the two connected over their now clear view of Trump.

“Michael and I talked a lot about how he got involved in Trump, how it’s a cult, and what role he played not only in Trump Inc.,” she said.

Trump’s team is reportedly trying to stop the book from coming out. As The Inquisitr reported, a lawyer representing Trump’s company sent a letter to Cohen reminding him of a nondisclosure agreement that they claimed barred him from speaking publicly about his work with either Trump, his family, or the Trump Organization.

It’s not clear if the threat will stop Cohen, or impact his plans for the book. A source told The Daily Beast that Cohen had been planning to share some very revealing stories about his time working for the real estate magnate turned president.

“Michael’s stories about Trump are incredible,” the source said. “He has saved a lot of them for when the time is right and the time is now right. Michael spent a long time with Trump — he is going to go into everything and he’s not going to hold anything back. He has paid his dues and he’s pissed he had to go to jail for this.”