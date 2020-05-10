Heather Locklear Shares Sweet Photos Of Her Daughter’s At-Home College Graduation, ‘We Are So Proud’

Over the weekend, Heather Locklear shared a few fun photos of her daughter Ava Sambora’s at-home college graduation celebration from Loyola Marymount University, a private Los Angeles university, according to Page Six.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ava, who Heather shares with Richie Sambora, was unable to graduate as normal, so her mom set up a special weekend with some “at-home festivities.”

On Saturday, the former Melrose Place star shared a photo of Ava’s beautiful two-tiered cake with off-white icing and frosted pink flowers. A small graduation cap that appeared to made of fondant was visible on the edge of the plate.

She also placed a bottle of Lorina’s artisanal pink lemonade and Veuve Cliquot rosé on the marble counter alongside the cake. Behind the food and drink was an arrangement of bright pink flowers in a vase and a cardboard cut out of Ava in her graduation cap.

More than 11,800 people liked the post, and almost 400 Instagram users commented, many of them congratulated Ava on her achievement.

“Congratulations!! That cake is beautiful!!!” exclaimed one user, emphasizing their remark with multiple celebratory emoji.

“Beautiful just like her mom. Congrats!!” wrote another fan.

“Congratulations to your beautiful Daughter and her celebration cake looks delicious!!” said a third person.

“What a beautiful young lady. And beautiful pink everywhere,” chimed in a fourth contributor, adding a pink heart emoji to their message.

On Friday, Heather shared a photograph of the 22-year-old standing outdoors while wearing her graduation cap and a purple sweater with the word compassion emblazoned across the chest. She paired the top with black boots and a pendant necklace. Ava smiled brightly for the photograph.

“Congratulations baby girl! We are so proud,” she wrote in the caption of yet another Instagram share showing Ava’s graduation portrait with a charming pink 2020 tassel attached to the frame.

The 58-year-old actress shared a few throwback videos of her daughter and her friends on her Instagram page, too. Her 171,600 followers were very supportive in the comments section of her posts.

Last month, Heather shared an emotional Instagram post, where she revealed that she was officially one month sober. She used a quote from Maya Angelou to express her thoughts on her exciting milestone.

According to People, “Ava has been social distancing at home with Locklear amid the coronavirus pandemic and continues to be a pillar of support for her mother” throughout her journey to sobriety.

The article says that Ava and Heather have remained very close throughout her ups and downs.