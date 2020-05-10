Daniella Chavez Shows Off Cleavage And Chiseled Midriff In Sexy Black Lingerie

Chilean glamour model Daniella Chavez caught the attention of thousands of fans on social media after she posted a revealing snapshot of herself on Sunday, May 10. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the photo with her 12.9 million followers, as it became a hit.

The 24-year-old model glowed as she was photographed indoors. She took center stage and posed directly in front of the camera, exuding a seductive vibe while she sat down on the armrest of a beige couch. Daniella further shared a pout with the camera as she stared at the distance in front of her. Her long platinum blond hair — which featured dark roots — was parted in the middle and styled in a half-ponytail as some side bangs framed her face.

She appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup that added some glamour to the shot. The application looked to include foundation, blush, bronzer, highlighter, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, a pink lipstick, and sculpted eyebrows. It was her killer curves that stole the show, however, as she showcased them in a sexy two-piece lingerie set.

The bra, which was black and featured some lace, tightly hugged Daniella’s full-figured chest as it exposed more than an eyeful of cleavage. Daniella further drew attention to her voluptuous assets as she gripped on the front of the bra with both hands.

She paired the sexy top with a pair of matching panties, which were also successful in flaunting her figure. The black lace underwear particularly showed off her curvaceous hips. Furthermore, the brief’s high-waisted sides directed fans’ eyes towards Daniella’s sculpted core.

The model finished the look off just a cross necklace and long, polished, pink nails.

The model did not include a geotag in the post, but wished her followers a happy Mother’s Day in the caption.

The racy image quickly received a great deal of approval from many fans, amassing more than 41,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. Additionally, over 600 admirers headed over to the comments section to praise the beauty on her enviable figure, her beauty, and her daring ensemble.

“I Love you Barbie princess,” one user wrote.

“An absolute example of perfect beauty,” a second fan added.

“Superb body, beautiful woman,” chimed in a third admirer.

“Those abs,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Daniella is known for posting sexy content on her social media accounts. Just on May 8, she sent temperatures soaring after sharing a TikTok video that displayed her twerking her bodacious derriere to DJ Chino, per The Inquisitr.