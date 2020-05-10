Gigi Hadid Shares Throwback Photo Of Pregnant Look-Alike Mom Yolanda In A Bikini For Mother’s Day

Fans couldn't get over how much Yolanda resembled her daughter in the snapshot.

Gigi Hadid shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself and her mother, Yolanda Hadid, for Mother’s Day, and some fans suggested that the snapshot was showing Gigi a glimpse of her own future.

On Sunday, Gigi, 25, took to Instagram to share the sweet family photo with her 53.8 million followers. The picture was taken in the ’90s when Yolanda, 56, was pregnant with one of Gigi’s two younger siblings, Bella, 23, or Anwar, 20.

Yolanda was sitting cross-legged on a beach. The future star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was wearing a bright red bikini and a red baseball hat. Her swimwear left her midsection bare, making it obvious that she was sporting a large baby bump.

Gigi was wearing a ruffly pink swimsuit and sitting on her mother’s right knee. She and Yolanda were both wearing their light blond hair in braided pigtails, and they were both looking off to the side.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Gigi wished Yolanda a happy Mother’s Day and wrote that she’s going to do her “best to emulate” her “superhero” mom.

The Victoria’s Secret model likely chose the shot of her mother that she did because she’s currently in the same state that Yolanda was in when the throwback photo was snapped. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gigi has confirmed that she and her boyfriend, former One Direction member Zayn Malik, are expecting their first child.

Since it was initially shared, Gigi’s Mother’s Day post has received over 2.5 million likes from her Instagram followers. Fans also flooded the comments section with hundreds of their own Mother’s Day messages for both Yolanda and Gigi.

Many of the model’s Instagram followers couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between Gigi now and her mother at the time the throwback photo was taken. Some fans remarked that Gigi is going to look almost identical to her mother when her baby bump is the same size.

“You are a copy of your mom,” read one response to Gigi’s post.

“That’ll be you in a couple of months!!!” another fan wrote.

“Now I know what a preggy @gigihadid will look like hahaha, happy mother’s day!” a third admirer remarked.

“Like mother like daughter, happy Mother’s Day too Gigi,” a fourth comment read.

A few of Gigi’s fans begged her to share her own baby bump photo, which she hasn’t yet done. However, she did talk about her pregnancy cravings during an appearance on the at-home edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. According to Gigi, her favorite food has become everything bagels with cream cheese.

Yolanda has also spoken about Gigi’s pregnancy. She revealed that her daughter’s due date is in September, and she said that she’s “excited” about becoming a grandmother.