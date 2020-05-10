Krissy Cela Rocks White Sports Bra And Loose Fitting Shorts For Intense Cardio Routine

Krissy Cela added a new workout video series to her Instagram page on Sunday designed to make anyone sweaty.

Dressed in a white sports bra and matching loose-fitting shorts. The British fitness trainer started the circuit with an exercise called shuffles. These require her to step and then hop on either side, forcing her to travel a wide distance between both points. In her caption, she recommended doing two repetitions on both sides until 30.

Next, she moved on to reverse knee jumps. For this exercise, she started in a standing position and then took a step back before bending her legs, completing a reverse lunge. Then, leading raised her back knee and jumped before landing with bent knees in the lunge position. Her caption recommended doing three sets of 12 reps.

Krissy added a dumbbell to the workout in the third video for a set of squats into presses. At the beginning of the clip, Krissy stood with her hands extended above her hear and her legs in a wide-legged stance. Then, she bent her knees for the squat and brought the weight down until it was in front of her chest. When she stood up, she lifted the dumbbell above her head once more. She suggested doing these 15 times during a set.

In the fourth clip, Krissy performed front punches and jumps squats while her adorable dog Buttons looked on. Ane then, in the fifth and final video of the series, she completed a set of crisscross jumps. As the name of the exercise suggest, Krissy jumped to cross one leg in front of the other. Then she jumped once more to spread her legs and leaned forward to tap her hand on the ground.

The post has been liked over 13,000 times, as of this writing and close to 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration

“Omg yes!! Love this,” one fan wrote before adding a duo of heart-eye emoji to their comment. “I need to buy some dumbbells!

Others seemed intimidated by the circuit’s apparent difficulty.

“I think il take a rain check on this one Krissy love #AntiEngine,” another Instagram user commented.

But one fan didn’t mention the exercises at all and seemed more interested in spending time with Krissy in an offline setting.

“I wouldn’t mind staying in quarantine for the rest of my life with all this,” they wrote.

“That’s lovely for ya I’m good on my own thanks,” Krissy replied.