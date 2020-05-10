Kourtney Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Not Being OK’ After Scott Disick Leaves Rehab

Kourtney Kardashian posted a cryptic message to her Instagram stories on Sunday following the drama surrounding her ex-boyfriend and father to her kids, Scott Disick.

“Kinda tired of being OK with things I’m not OK with,” the 40-year-old reality star posted.

Kourtney started off her stories by posting a video of her yard, which had been thoroughly toilet papered by her son Mason and her sister Khloe Kardashian, who had a sleepover. The video showed long strands of toilet paper hanging from her trees and wrapped on her bushes in her yard. She vowed revenge, as did her mother, Kris Jenner.

She also posted a series of photos showing flowers she’d received for mother’s day, along with some pink-themed gifts from her sister featuring candles, rose wine, a Dior box, and clothing from Khloe’s fashion line Good American.

This was followed by the message not being ok and a clip of her in a dark room watching the show Normal People on Hulu.

While she didn’t expand on what her message meant, the post comes as the drama surrounding Scott continues to mount. Last week, as The Inquisitr reported, the house flipper reportedly checked himself into rehab. At the time, photos leaked of Scott at the All Points North Lodge in Colorado, and sources said that he was seeking treatment after relapsing on drugs and alcohol during the challenges of the coronavirus self-quarantine requirements.

The next day, Scott reportedly checked out and said that he plans to sue the luxury rehab center over the leaked images, as TMZ reported.

Scott’s lawyer denied claims that the reality star was there for treatment for addiction, but rather to deal with the trauma of the sudden death of his parents several years ago.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.”

His lawyer also said that the rehab center violated Scott’s right to medical privacy because he believes an employee released the images of Scott.

The president and CEO of the lodge, Noah Nordheimer, responded to the accusations, saying that they treat patient’s privacy seriously.

“The protection of our clients’ personal and confidential information is of the utmost importance to us,” he said.