Vicky Aisha Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Pink Velvet Lingerie

On Sunday, May 10, Australian model Vicky Aisha shared a suggestive snap with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

In the tantalizing photo, the 28-year-old posed on a bed on a white duvet. She laid on her stomach, as she gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a pink velvet lingerie set that featured a plunging bralette and a pair of matching underwear. The revealing ensemble put her ample cleavage and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans could also get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Vicky also sported gray thigh-high socks, numerous earrings, and a silver hoop nose ring.

The Instagram star styled her platinum blond hair in double buns with loose pieces framing her face. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to include filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, warm-toned eyeshadow, black eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers to give her recommendations for video games that can be played on an Xbox console.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Halo, Assassins Creed. Those right there are the best ones to play,” wrote a commenter.

“Have you tried Dauntless? Similar to [M]onster [H]unter but I like its style better,” added another Instagram user.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“You are so beautiful!!!” gushed a fan, adding both a red heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“Looking spectacular [V]icky absolutely gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words. Fans seemed to adore the provocative photo as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore strappy black lingerie and latex boots. That post has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.