Olivia Jade Honors Lori Loughlin On Mother’s Day: ‘The Most Special Person To Me’

Olivia Jade Giannuli took to Instagram Sunday to honor her mother, Lori Loughlin, on Mother’s Day with two throwback pictures of her as a baby.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there,” Olivia wrote. “Thank you God for mine! You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job.”

She continued saying Loughlin was “one of a kind” and that she could not wait to give her all the love in the world “today and forever.”

“Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom,” Olivia added, throwing a red heart emoji at the end.

Older sister Isabella Rose also paid tribute to Loughlin with a similar Instagram post, using baby photos featuring her mother.

“The strength mothers’ have is unparalleled, I think they might be the closest thing we have to superheroes,” Isabella wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day Mama, I love you. I’m so proud to be your daughter today & everyday.”

Olivia and Isabella’s loving Mother’s Day tributes come a month after federal prosecutors released staged rowing photos they claimed Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli supplied to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. The photos were given to Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the entire admissions scheme.

On March 12, 2019, the United States attorney’s office in Massachusetts indicted Loughlin and Giannulli, along with actress Felicity Huffman, as part of an investigation called Operation Varsity Blues. Almost 50 other parents, admissions counselors, exam proctors, and coaches were accused of crimes including paying for boosted SAT scores and lying about their students’ athletic skills in order to get them into top-notch universities including USC, Stanford, Yale, and Georgetown.

The staged photos were released after Loughlin petitioned the judge to dismiss the case on the grounds that FBI agents were overzealous in their handling of Singer. Her legal team was also confident that the petition would be accepted since they had proof that Singer told Loughlin that her money was a donation and not a bribe. That petition was denied as prosecutors offered new evidence that suggested Loughlin and Giannulli knew that the money they were giving would be used to buy their daughter a spot at USC.

