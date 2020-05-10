Donald Trump Fires Back At Barack Obama’s Criticism Of His Coronavirus Handling

On Saturday, leaked audio revealed former President Barack Obama criticizing the Trump administration for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to fire back at Obama with a message accusing him of mishandling the H1N1 swine flu in 2009.

“We are getting great marks for the handling of the CoronaVirus pandemic, especially the very early BAN of people from China, the infectious source, entering the USA,” Trump wrote. “Compare that to the Obama/Sleepy Joe disaster known as H1N1 Swine Flu. Poor marks, bad polls – didn’t have a clue!”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Obama spoke with about 3,000 members of the Obama Alumni Association about current events and the importance of supporting Joe Biden in the upcoming election in order to defeat Trump’s bid for reelection.

“It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset — of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’ — when that mindset is operationalized in our government,” Obama said.

Obama argued that tribalism had limited the effectiveness of the response to COVID-19 and said that strong leadership is necessary during challenges like a global pandemic. That’s why, he said, he’d be supporting his former Vice President as mush as possible.

Obama also slammed the Trump administration for dropping charges against Michael Flynn, who pled guilty to making false statements to the FBI. Earlier this week, the charges against Flynn were dropped after his legal team argued that the FBI had no cause to be questioning the former national security adviser in the first place.

The former president had warned Trump not to employ Flynn in his administration, but Trump hired him anyway, though he resigned after just 24 days.

It’s not the first time that Trump has attacked Obama for his response to the 2009 outbreak of the swine flu, during which 12,469 people died. So far in the United States, over 78,700 people have died of COVID-19.

Trump continued his early morning Twitter tirade, attacking the media and those involved in the Russia investigation and the impeachment trial against him. He also wished the country a happy mother’s day and retweeted the announcement of the opening of his golf course in California.

“We are thrilled to announce the reopening of @trumpgolfla beginning Saturday May 9th! We look forward to welcoming you back,” the message read.

Likely as a result of the conflict between the two leaders, the hashtag #TrumpsJealousOfObama was trending on Twitter Sunday morning.