Veronica Bielik Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Maxi Dress

On Sunday, May 10, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a series of stunning snaps with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the 26-year-old standing on a paved walkway next to a sizable house with a front porch. Numerous trees and a fence can be seen in the blurred background. Veronica sizzled in a plunging red maxi dress with ruffle detailing. The garment accentuated her ample cleavage and tiny waist. She accessorized the elegant look with a pair of studded black heels.

In the first image, Veronica appeared to be walking toward the photographer. She posed with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. She turned her head and looked off into the distance, flashing her beautiful smile. For the following photo, she moved closer to the camera and tilted her chin downward.

The Instagram star styled her long, honey-colored hair in loose waves and a deep side part. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The application appeared to have included sculpted eyebrows, highlighter, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemingly compared her life to a “fairytale.”

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed over 30,000 likes. Many of Veronica’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“What a beautiful view,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Even before I read your comment I was thinking that you look like Cinderella and how you couldn’t be any more beautiful [than] you are in this gorgeous red dress,” added a different devotee.

“You are just like [an] angel,” said another follower.

“You are so gorgeous! [T]he red is definitely your color,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Veronica engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a throwback photo, in which she wore a skimpy string bikini. That post has been liked more than 120,000 times since it was shared.