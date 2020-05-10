Linn Lowes Shows Off Tight Abs In Gray Tank Top And Black Briefs For Throwback Photo On Instagram

Linn Lowes flaunted her tight abdominal muscles in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In a photo posted to her Instagram page on Sunday, the fitness trainer sported a gray tank top that seemed to have been hiked up to reveal her six-pack. She paired the top with high-cut black briefs which gave her followers ample view of her sculpted lower body.

Linn wore her blond hair loose in the photo and it fell past her shoulders from a side part. She appeared to sport purple eyeshadow and dark liner, however, much of her face was obscured by the hand which held the camera.

In her caption, Linn wrote that this was a throwback photo that she took in Athens while she was “exploring the world,” and indicated that she was feeling nostalgic about that time. She also revealed that she stood on a toilet to take the mirror selfie.

The post amassed more than 5,000 likes in under half-hour and almost 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans seemed enthralled by Linn’s chiseled physique.

“There isn’t a more beautiful woman on IG #wifegoals,” one person wrote.

A second fan seemed impressed by Linn standing on the toilet to take the photo.

“That’s serious selfie dedication!!” a second commenter added before including a string of emoji to their comment. “You’re worth it!!”

A couple of commenters responded to the caption and shared that they were also reminiscing about taking trips.

“I miss travelling too,” a third Instagram user commenter. “Can’t wait to travel again, you cutie, love seeing your posts!”

Other’s had questions about Linn’s fitness journey.

“Hi Linn, did you bulk and cut to build your muscles? You look amazing,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Linn hasn’t responded to the question, as of this writing.

While workout videos form the majority of Linn Lowes’ Instagram uploads, this is hardly the first time that she has shared a post in which she just shows off her muscled physique. In a previous selfie video, she posed with her back towards the mirror while wearing an oversized hoodie and matching briefs. She flexed and turned her leg in the photo which helped to emphasize the curves of her pert posterior. Based on her caption, Linn posted the photo to showcase her tan, though.

“The instant fresh feelz after applying self-tanner to a ridiculously pale body,” she wrote.