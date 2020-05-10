Katya Elise Henry Sizzles Alongside Mom As The Two Rock Bikinis In Sweet Mother’s Day Video

American fitness model Katya Elise Henry proudly expressed her love for her mom in a sweet post on social media this Mother’s Day, May 10. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the doting content with her 7.5 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of plenty.

The 25-year-old bombshell looked gorgeous in the post, which consisted of a video clip and a snapshot. In the video, the pair, which almost appeared identical, were recorded in a large infinity pool as the ocean filled up the background behind them.

The two could be seen sharing a sweet dance as they twirled each other around. Katya wore her long raven locks straight as they cascaded down her back, while, Tawny, her mother, had her hair styled into a high-ponytail. Still, it was their killer figures that demanded the most attention, as both mother and daughter rocked revealing bikinis.

Katya’s swimsuit, which was black, consisted of a tight top that tied around her neck and back. Meanwhile, her bottoms, which featured a classic Brazilian-style thong cut, did not do much to conceal her bodacious derriere. Its high-waisted design further drew attention to her tiny core. Katya finished the look off with a wide brim straw hat. Meanwhile, Tawny sported a similar bikini that featured a few minor differences, but nonetheless, still displayed her enviable curves.

In the image, the pair could be be seen hugging tightly as they shared sweet smiles with the camera. Once again, Katya flaunted her pert derriere as she sported a pair of skintight grey leggings and a white crop-top. Tawny also wore an athletic outfit that consisted of a black Nike sweater and a pair of black leggings.

The two also appeared to be wearing some makeup in the snapshot that complemented their natural beauty. The application on both of the women looked to include a brown lipstick, some blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, and likely a bit of foundation.

Katya did not include a geotag in the post, but in the caption shared a loving sentiment directed to her mother, stating there was “no one above you.”

The Mother’s Day series was met with a great deal of positivity from Katya’s fans, receiving more than 56,000 likes in the first two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 440 followers also took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“She is amazing,” one user commented, referring to Tawny.

“Happy Mother’s Day to your momma,” a second follower added.

“The cutest,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Damn, which one is the momma,” a fourth fan asked.

Katya has shared a number of gorgeous looks on her social media lately. On April 30, she rocked skintight jeans and a gray crop top that showed off her curvy body, per The Inquisitr.