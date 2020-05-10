WWE News: CM Punk Jokes About Vince McMahon Signing UFC Champion And Giving Him An Offensive Gimmick

CM Punk might be involved in wrestling again courtesy of his work as a pundit for WWE Backstage, but he doesn’t appear to be interested in a return to action. This weekend, he took to Twitter to joke about Vince McMahon and his creative ideas, suggesting that there is still no love lost between Punk and the WWE chairman.

Punk shared the tweet after Saturday’s UFC 249 event which saw Henry Cejudo successfully retain the UFC Bantamweight Title over Dominick Cruz. After the fight, the champion announced his retirement from MMA, and the shocking revelation inspired Punk to make a joke at WWE’s expense.

“@HenryCejudo going to be on RAW Monday. @VinceMcMahon gonna put him under a hood and call him the Corona Kid. @ufc #UFC249.”

Punk’s tweet insinuates that WWE will be out to sign the MMA fighter now that he’s free of his UFC obligations. Should he decide to join the company, however, Punk believes that he’ll be saddled with a terrible gimmick that diminishes his impressive sporting accomplishments.

Punk’s viewpoint is understandable. Chad Gable — who competed for America at the 2012 Olympics — is now called Shorty G on Friday Night SmackDown. Despite being one of the most qualified athletes in the entire company, he’s been forced to dress up as a basketball player and be on the receiving end of jokes about his short stature.

The “Corona Kid” suggestion might be a reference to McMahon’s puerile sense of humor and perceived inability to be sympathetic to serious world issues. Even though other sports have shut down events until the pandemic is over, WWE has continued to put on live shows from the Performance Center.

Cejudo is an Olympic gold medalist who specializes in wrestling, so a move to WWE isn’t out of the realm of possibility. As documented by MMA Junkie, he previously revealed that he was in talks to join the company before he signed with UFC.

During the interview, Cejudo also claimed that he could be interested in joining WWE in the future, and now he appears free to embark on that venture should he decide to. He’s a lifelong WWE fan, and a move to the company feels like a natural step now that he’ll no longer compete in the octagon.

Punk, meanwhile, might not be allowed to sign for WWE again even if he wants to. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he has reportedly been blacklisted by McMahon as there is still bad blood between both parties following Punk’s exit in 2014.