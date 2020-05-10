‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman Impersonates Britney Spears With Yoga, Twirling, And A Gym-Burning Confession

Chloe nailed her Britney impression for a 'Saturday Night Live' MasterClass parody ad.

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman transformed into Britney Spears to film a hilarious parody ad for SNL‘s MasterClass Quarantine Edition. Chloe absolutely nailed Britney’s voice, and she obviously got a lot of inspiration from the singer’s Instagram page.

Chloe was shown impersonating Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and comedian John Mulaney before she portrayed Britney teaching a MasterClass that was seemingly about how to survive quarantine as a wealthy pop star.

Chloe rocked Britney’s signature black choker, long blond hair, and dark eye makeup. She even rolled down the elastic waistband of her tiny workout shorts like Britney does in her Instagram videos. Chloe also wore a strappy pink sports bra as she performed a variety of different exercises outside, including curls with small dumbbells and one of Britney’s favorite yoga moves. She got down on all fours and moved her belly up and down to perform a series of rapid cat-cow sequences.

Chloe’s performance also channeled Britney’s optimism, upbeat attitude, and vivacious spirit.

“I’ve been quarantined for five years now, and that’s okay, because all my favorite stuff is here,” Chloe said, addressing the camera directly.

The comedian referenced Britney’s infamous gym-burning incident, which the “Toxic” singer casually mentioned during one of the workout videos that she often posts on her Instagram page. Britney said that she left a lit candle in her home gym, which ended up destroying most of her exercise equipment. Chloe turned the accident into a single lyric for a parody version of Britney’s 2000 hit “Oops!… I Did It Again.”

“Oops! I burned my gym down,” Chloe sang.

“So now, I exercise outside,” she added.

The comedian’s MasterClass included a spoof of the mini fashion shows that Britney occasionally treats her fans to. She rocked a pair of denim shorts and a white crop top with sheer sleeves and twirled around on a porch. The video then cut to a shot of Chloe spinning in a different top.

“When I’m looking for a creative outlet, sometimes I’ll paint. Sometimes I’ll pose,” Chloe said. “And I’m skinny as a needle.”

She also tweaked the lyrics to Britney’s hit debut single, “…Baby One More Time,” to make them more quarantine-friendly.

“My loneliness — is literally saving me,” she half-sang, half-spoke.

Chloe then shared Britney’s secret to surviving quarantine.

“The thing that helps me most in quarantine is being rich,” she said. “During this time of corona disease, we have to stay safe. My prayer is with you. I’m Britney Spears, and this is my master school.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the May 9 episode of Saturday Night Live was this season’s finale. Boyz II Men and Babyface gave the season a moving sendoff by surprising fans with a Mother’s Day-themed performance of “A Song for Mama.”