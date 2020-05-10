Khloé Kardashian & Mason Disick Prank Kourtney By Covering Her House In Toilet Paper

Khloé Kardashian and her nephew Mason Disick pranked her sister Kourtney Kardashian ahead of Mother’s Day by covering her Calabasas house in toilet paper, reports People.

On Saturday, Kourtney filmed her front yard and house and shared the footage on her Instagram story. The clip showed her residence coated in toilet paper. Long strands of the paper product dangled from the trees, draped across her hedges and covered the entire area. Kourtney seemed to find the prank funny and said that it was some of the most excitement they’d had in a while.

The Poosh founder commented that the prank happened while “KoKo” and Mason had a sleepover.

Her daughter Penelope was also visible in the video as her mother pointed out the mess. Penelope said she saw Khloé and Mason do it.

Kourtney vowed to get revenge on her sister. It sounded like she would enlist Penelope in her plan.

Momager Kris Jenner also drove by Kourtney’s house and filmed her own video of the mess and posted it to her Instagram story.

“Somebody got their house toilet papered last night. Well, Kourtney, who’d do you piss off?”

According to People, the Kardashian-Jenner family also exchanged Mother’s Day gifts yesterday ahead of the holiday.

“Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson gifted her sisters, including Kim Kardashian West, with bouquets of roses while sister Kylie Jenner sent her siblings cheetah-shaped clutches made by Judith Leiber (each cost more than $5,000),” said the outlet.

Kris treated her daughters to donuts from Krispy Kreme. Kim received additional gifts, such as a blue Christian Dior makeup bag and a “Mommy’s Little Quarantine Kit” from Khloé.

Reactions to the toilet paper prank on social media were mixed. Some people thought the joke was endearing and a fun way to liven things up during the lockdown restrictions. In contrast, others felt that the Kardashian-Jenner family was wasteful, especially since toilet paper is in limited stock amid the pandemic.

Dozens of Twitter users tweeted that the incident felt “tone-deaf” and “in poor taste.”

“Instead of wasting rolls of toilet paper, maybe they could have donated them #cringeworthy,” wrote one person.

“Wow, some people are struggling to buy toilet paper or even find it right now and they are just throwing it away…” said a second Twitter user, adding an annoyed face emoji to their comment.

While it seems like all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are on good terms again, The Inquisitr previously reported that Scott Disick was concerned about his kids traveling with Kim after she and Kourtney’s now-infamous televised fight.