Tyler Cameron Talks About How He’ll Pay Tribute To His Late Mom This Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day will be the first that Bachelorette favorite Tyler Cameron will spend without his mother Andrea Cameron. She passed away on Saturday, February 29 of a brain aneurysm at just 55-years-old. In a candid interview, Tyler opened up about how he plans to pay tribute to his mother on this special day, according to Us Weekly.
There is no doubt that Mother’s Day will be bittersweet for Tyler, his two younger brothers, and their father this year. Nevertheless, they still intend to make the most of the day by recalling happy memories they have with Andrea and spending time together as a family, the 27-year-old explained.
“We’re going to find a way to celebrate her. My mom is a beautiful soul and a beautiful spirit and we will celebrate her and we’re going to figure out what we want to do. I think it’s going to be a moment that me and the brothers spend together. We’ll reflect and be thankful and grateful for the, for me, 27 years I’ve had with her and just make the most of the day.”
Cameron did not deny that things have been tough for him over the last few months since the unexpected loss of his mother. However, he has found ways to cope. He works out regularly, which helps him keep his mind in a positive place and has been spending extra quality time with friends and loved ones. Throughout the quarantine he has been residing with a group of some of his closest friends, exercising and having fun together.
What you are watching is our family saying our final goodbyes to our mother. We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life. We are so grateful with how @donatelifeamerica was able to help us through these tough times. . . We just went through one of the most difficult times of our lives in the Cameron family. We lost our rock, our nucleus, and the one who gave us a home. Our mother was the ultimate servant. She gave us her all until she had nothing more she could give. So we thought. Our mother gave the ultimate gift when she passed away. She was able to give more life. She was able to donate her liver and give someone another opportunity. . In this very trying time for us all, we needed any positivity we could get. What helped us so much through this tough time was the hopes that our mother could give more life to someone else. . . I had a hard time deciding if I should share these final moments with her for the world to see. I also thought that if I could share this video with y’all, that it could possibly get others to say yes to donating there organs and that’s what my momma would have wanted. The statistics show that people believe in the process but are not willing to check yes. This process helped our family find a positive light in a very dark time. Our mother now lives on through me and my brothers but also to the man she was able to give more life to. My mom would do anything to impact the world in a positive way and these are her final ways of doing it. . . Love you forever momma ❤️
He has also found comfort in interacting with his fans through social media. He had discovered that many of them have been through similar heartbreaks and they can connect on this common ground.
“I’m going through things, they’re going through things and after our workouts, we have these calls and those calls are not only great for them, but they’re therapeutic for me too,” he said.
He expressed his gratitude for his fans, acknowledging that without their support he would not be where he is today and he intends to give back to them whenever possible.
As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tyler shared with the world that his mother had been an organ donor. He expressed his pride for her as she helped give life to others through her organs. To pay tribute to her, he shared a video of the honor walk they had for her at the hospital after her passing.