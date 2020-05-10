Tyler Cameron Talks About How He’ll Pay Tribute To His Late Mom This Mother’s Day

'We’re going to find a way to celebrate her,' Tyler Cameron said of his late mother Andrea Cameron.

This Mother’s Day will be the first that Bachelorette favorite Tyler Cameron will spend without his mother Andrea Cameron. She passed away on Saturday, February 29 of a brain aneurysm at just 55-years-old. In a candid interview, Tyler opened up about how he plans to pay tribute to his mother on this special day, according to Us Weekly.

There is no doubt that Mother’s Day will be bittersweet for Tyler, his two younger brothers, and their father this year. Nevertheless, they still intend to make the most of the day by recalling happy memories they have with Andrea and spending time together as a family, the 27-year-old explained.

“We’re going to find a way to celebrate her. My mom is a beautiful soul and a beautiful spirit and we will celebrate her and we’re going to figure out what we want to do. I think it’s going to be a moment that me and the brothers spend together. We’ll reflect and be thankful and grateful for the, for me, 27 years I’ve had with her and just make the most of the day.”

Cameron did not deny that things have been tough for him over the last few months since the unexpected loss of his mother. However, he has found ways to cope. He works out regularly, which helps him keep his mind in a positive place and has been spending extra quality time with friends and loved ones. Throughout the quarantine he has been residing with a group of some of his closest friends, exercising and having fun together.

He has also found comfort in interacting with his fans through social media. He had discovered that many of them have been through similar heartbreaks and they can connect on this common ground.

“I’m going through things, they’re going through things and after our workouts, we have these calls and those calls are not only great for them, but they’re therapeutic for me too,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude for his fans, acknowledging that without their support he would not be where he is today and he intends to give back to them whenever possible.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tyler shared with the world that his mother had been an organ donor. He expressed his pride for her as she helped give life to others through her organs. To pay tribute to her, he shared a video of the honor walk they had for her at the hospital after her passing.