Oklahoma City University’s Virtual Graduation Interrupted By Hacker Broadcasting Racist Language

The virtual graduation ceremony held for students at Oklahoma City University was interrupted by a hacker who broadcasted racist language and symbols during the segment, reports KFOR-TV.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the majority of universities have closed their doors to prevent the spread of the virus. These measures have prevented students from participating in hallmark events like graduation. To give students a chance to participate in the event, many schools have opted to move their ceremonies online in a virtual setting, as was the case with OCU. The university used Zoom to host the ceremony online.

The hacker reportedly used racial slurs and a swastika toward the end of the ceremony while one of the graduates was speaking to the class. The article says that many photographs of students were being displayed when the hateful comments appeared on-screen.

University President Martha Burger said the school was “heartbroken and outraged at the hate-filled attack that occurred at the end of our virtual graduation celebration.”

She went on to say that it was discouraging to see such a despicable act happen during a time that should have been for “recognizing our graduating students.”

According to Burger, OCU does not yet know who was responsible for the attack, but they have filed a report with federal and state authorities. The university intends to pursue “every avenue available” to ensure the perpetrators behind the racist act are held accountable for their actions.

“I want to be clear, OCU stands against racism, bigotry, and anti-Semitism,” concluded the president.

One of the graduates, Jay Williams, had been in the middle of reciting a blessing when the hateful remarks began to fill the screen. The university quoted his prayer on their official Twitter account.

“Where there is injustice, may we not be silent. Where there is harm, may we be makers of peace. Where there is hate, may we be agents of love.”

Burger’s contained an apology on behalf of OCU to the many students who suffered due to the hate-filled interruption, saying that while she “cannot remove this pain and hurt, but I want you to know, that at OCU, we will continue to pursue the values that define us – values of integrity, respect, diversity and inclusion, and collaboration.”

The Hill reports that Zoom’s growing popularity as a platform for hosting virtual meetings has attracted an increasing number of hackers. Parents have reached out to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to ask that he enforce stricter regulations on the social media website, which many hackers use to organize their attacks.