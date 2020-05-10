WWE News: Edge Reveals Surprising New Look Ahead Of Return To ‘Monday Night Raw’

When WWE superstar Edge returned to action at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, he sported a beard and was much more grizzled than he used to be. However, the Hall of Famer appears to have returned to the clean-shaven look that he depicted during his younger years.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, the 46-year-old superstar recently appeared in a new video for the Nutrition Solutions meal prep company. In the clip, the Hall of Famer looks younger and more ripped, and it’s arguably the best he’s looked in quite some time.

Edge still has his trademark blonde hair, but he has it tied back to accentuate his facial features. In the video, he also explains how Nutrition Solutions’ meals were instrumental in his miraculous in-ring comeback earlier this year, claiming that their products helped him get back into peak physical condition.

Edge was forced to retire from wrestling in 2011 due to a neck injury, but a combination of healing, working out and adhering to a strict diet enabled him to defy the odds and return to end his career on his own terms. His next match hasn’t been confirmed yet, but he revealed that he intends on wrestling on a limited basis on the Monday Night Raw following the Royal Rumble.

Edge is also quite sweaty in the clip as he’d just completed a work out at the time of filming. The Hall of Famer appears to be getting into in-ring shape as he could be set to lace up his boots again in the coming weeks.

“The Rated R Superstar” last appeared at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated his former tag team partner Randy Orton in a grueling Last Man Standing match. Edge has been advertised for the next episode of Monday Night Raw along with Randy Orton, and their feud could be set to resume.

However, Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue speculates that tomorrow’s confrontation between the former partners could lead to a reunion. Edge has returned to WWE to tell more complex stories, and this would add a new dynamic to his relationship with Orton.

“The storyline was really all about love, a twisted love yes, but it’s Randy Orton. That’s the only love he knows. So, really he was trying to be protective of Edge. Well, Edge has not proved his point. So maybe at Extreme Rules, a tag team gets back together.”

It remains to be seen what Edge and Orton have in store, but the former appears to be more than ready for to make an impact judging by his new look.