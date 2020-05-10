Stephanie Sanzo Shows Off Amazing Fitness Transformation In Before-And-After Photos

Stephanie Sanzo showed how her dedication to fitness has radically changed her physique via the latest post on her Instagram page. In the shared post, the Australian fitness trainer shared side-by-side comparison photos that were taken seven years apart. In the older photo, Stephanie rocked a loose-fitting pink t-shirt and blue shorts with ruching at the hips. In the more recent photo, she wore a dark red sports bra and snug black shorts. Although her legs look toned in the older photo, Stephanie’s lower body muscles looked much smaller. Her arm muscles also looked a lot less sculpted.

In her caption, Stephanie wrote about harnessing life challenges to achieve self-improvement. She encouraged her fans to think of themselves as the masters of their destiny, telling them their “pain” can be used as a catalyst that steers them toward their goals.

The post has been liked more than 30,000 times, as of this writing and more than 6000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, several fans called her a fitness inspiration.

“Awesome transformation! Love showing my daughters you doing stuff so they know they don’t have to compromise,” One person wrote before adding a trio of flexed bicep emoji to the comment.

“Love this transformation! Such an inspiration to never give up on yourself,” another added.

“Your legs improvement is awesome, Steph,” a third Instagram user commented.

“You are incredible,” a fourth gushed. “You’ve helped me stay positive through this time with my injury! I’ve had bad days, wondering is this ever going to end.. I’ve had good days, deciding I’m going to do a bodybuilding comp.”

But while several of her fans seemed impressed by her transformation, more than one commenter wrote that they thought she looked great in both photos.

Stephanie has shared one of these before-and-after transformation posts before. In a previous upload, she posted a side-by-side composite image that included a photo that was taken one year previous to the “before” photo she used in her most recent Instagram post. The comparison between the newer and older image was just as stark. Stephanie’s washboard abs seen in the photo taken in 2020 aren’t in the image from 2012.

In her caption, Stephanie wrote that she used to be intimidated by lifting weights until she got over her fear and decided to pick up a small set of dumbbells.

“In 2020.. I now lift 5-6 days a week and totally love it!!” she wrote. “Once I eventually started.. I quickly found my confidence and it became such a huge part of my life.”