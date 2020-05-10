Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In A White Sports Bra And Booty Shorts

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck showcased her sculpted physique in her latest Instagram update, a triple update that featured two sizzling snaps and a short video clip. The pictures and video clip were taken by LHGFX Photography, a photographer that Katelyn frequently works with.

Though she didn’t include a geotag on the post, Katelyn posed on what appeared to be a sandy beach. The sand beneath her feet was wet from the waves lapping at the shore, and several buildings were visible in the distance. The sky was a vibrant blue without a cloud in sight, and Katelyn’s bronzed skin glowed in the lighting of the shot.

The fit stunner rocked an ensemble from the brand Jed North, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post. On top, she kept things simple with a white sports bra. The sports bra had a scooped neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thick straps that stretched over her shoulders to offer support. The bra ended just below her bust, leaving her chiselled abs on full display.

Katelyn paired the sports bra with some dusky rose booty shorts that sat low on her hips. The waistband of the shorts came an inch or so below her belly button. The fabric stretched over her curves and showcased her toned legs, as they came just an inch or two down her thighs. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a ponytail and she gazed off into the distance for the first snap.

The second shot was taken from a slightly different perspective, although Katelyn still showcased her sculpted physique. She tugged her long ponytail with one hand while she held a beverage in the other. The third and final snap was a short video clip that treated her followers to a bit of a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the photoshoot. The su appeared to be either setting or rising, casting a magical glow over Katelyn’s entire body.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 4,700 likes within just 29 minutes. It also received 284 comments from her fans.

“Just one word… PERFECT,” one follower commented.

“Would love to workout with you,” another fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another added simply.

“You look amazing,” a fourth fan said.

