‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Long Black Dress For Mother’s Day

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams woke her 5.5 million followers up to views of her curvy figure in a black dress early Sunday morning.

Porsha did not use a geotag so it is unclear where exactly she is standing, but looks to be in her backyard for the photo ops. The landscape featured various shrubs, bushes, and pink flowers. The television personality posted a set of three photos, showing a bit of skin in each flick. Her makeup is natural glam complete with arched eyebrows, long false eyelashes, lipstick, and a bright brush of highlighter above her cheeks. She is also seen wearing large, studded hoop earrings.

Williams had her back to the camera in the first shot while her head turned to face it, smizing sensually toward the lens. The black maxi dress had only a string holding it up from her neck down to her waist, offering a full view of her back and hourglass figure. She opted to go without a bra. The pose drives all attention to her plump backside, which fills out the dress on its own.

The second photo in the set showed Porsha about-face, with her right hand on her hip. She again gave the camera a sultry smize. A huge diamond ring is seen on her left ring finger. Her wavy black hair flowed to her chest, where her breasts sat perfectly without any support. She wore silver flip flops with a bow in the middle and paired that with her white manicured toes.

The third photo showed Porsha flashing her pearly whites as she smiled big, showing more of a pink-hued tone of lipstick on her lips. She played in her tresses with her left hand as her right arm wrapped around her stomach. She stood with her right leg popped up, showing more of her killer hourglass figure.

Porsha wrote in her caption “Back yard.. see what I did there,” alluding to her full derriere.

In just an hour of posting, Williams racked up over 26,000 likes and almost 500 comments from her dedicated fans primarily wishing her a happy mother’s day, while also complimenting the seductive photos.

“Can I play in your backyard?” one fan asked.

“Gorgeous mama,” wrote a second fan, adding heart-eyed emoji at the end.

“Wow you look amazing and happy Mother’s Day to you,” commented a third user, who was sure to add many flower bouquet and starry-eyed emoji.

“Whole lotta back yard,” wrote a fourth fan, with a heart-eyed emoji following.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Porsha has been giving fans teasers to the upcoming virtual reunion for The Real Housewives of Atlanta and said it was almost too much for her to handle. The first part of the three-part special will air on May 10.