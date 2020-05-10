WWE Spoilers: Backstage News On Planned ‘Money In The Bank’ Stunt Revealed

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestlingNews.co reports that a superstar will fall off the top of WWE Headquarters at tonight’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view during one — or both — of the titular Ladder matches.

Both matches were taped a few weeks ago, so several WWE employees are aware of what’s going to happen at the event. The report also states that Vince McMahon himself demonstrated how the fall should take place, which supports Becky Lynch’s recent comments about the WWE chairman throwing himself off a ladder backstage.

The Ladder matches will be different at this year’s event as they’ll take place inside a building, with the Money in the Bank briefcases being held on the roof of WWE’s headquarters. The matches have also reportedly been filmed cinematically, which will allow the company to be more creative.

WWE has been experimenting with match formats recently as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the company to air their shows from the Performance Center. This year’s WrestleMania saw AJ Styles and The Undertaker square off in a Boneyard Match, while John Cena and Bray Wyatt fought inside a Firefly Fun House. The company seems keen on having more matches of this ilk moving forward.

While it remains to be seen who will fall from the roof, the stunt was supposedly very safe and the result of some expert editing as opposed to a superstar taking a dangerous bump. However, WWE’s goal is to get the fans excited to make up for the lack of atmosphere at the show since fans cannot attend the event.

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles remarked about falling off the building during the Ladder match. He could be the superstar who takes the fall, as he recently suggested that he wants to change his character. This would be the perfect way to write him off of television while he receives a creative makeover.

The rest of tonight’s matches will air live from the Performance Center. Drew McIntyre will defend his coveted WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, while Braun Strowman will put his Universal Title on the line against his old stablemate Bray Wyatt.

Bayley will also defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Tamina, but both superstars will be paying attention to the Women’s Ladder match, as the winner could hypothetically cash-in the briefcase tonight for a title shot.

The show promises to be full of exciting action, but the WWE Universe will be focused on the Ladder matches in the hope of seeing a major incident occur.