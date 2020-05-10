Nastia Liukin Flaunts Her Abs In A Sparkly Pink Bikini As She Stretches Out On A Pool Float

Nastia's float was shaped like a butterfly.

Nastia Liukin rocked a dazzling bikini that glittered in the sun for a photo shoot that was all about capturing her golden glow on film. On Sunday, the Olympic gymnast took to Instagram to share a set of promotional photos for sunless tanning products. However, many of her fans were more focused on her phenomenal fit figure and stylish swimsuit than they were on her fake tan.

Nastia often competed in pink leotards, so it should come as no surprise to fans of the athlete that she owns at least one pink bikini. The first photo in her carousel of three images only showed the top of her two-piece. It was covered with pink sequins that appeared to be different shades of the color in the scintillating sunlight.

Nastia was lying on a pink-and-white striped towel on the edge of a pool, and her short blond hair was spread out around her. She was reaching up to shield her face from the sun, and her eyes were closed. She appeared to be wearing shimmery pink eye shadow, dark mascara, and nude lipstick.

Nastia let her bathing suit do all the shining by wearing a minimal amount of understated accessories. She was rocking a delicate chain necklace and a few small earrings. A pair of sunglasses with yellow lenses and wire frames was also lying on top of a small woven clutch beside her.

The first photo provided a peek at the athlete’s washboard stomach, while the second image was a full-body shot that also showed her long, lithe legs and shapely hips. The picture revealed that Nastia’s bikini bottoms had a low front and long string ties on the sides. She was wearing them pulled up over her hip bones.

Nastia was pictured stretched out on a large pink pool float that appeared to be shaped like a butterfly. Her feet were dangling in the water, and she had her slender left arm extended out on one of the wings. Nastia’s eyes were also closed in this photo, and she had a blissful expression on her face.

Nastia used Instagram’s Paid Partnership feature to let her followers know that her photos were a paid ad, and she included a shot of the SOL by Jergens products that she was promoting in the final image of her slideshow.

The gymnast’s fans took to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about her photos.

“Tropical dreamin’,” one admirer remarked. “Also total babe in that bikiniiii.”

“So gorgeous!” another fan wrote.

This isn’t the only time Nastia has posed with a pool float. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a blue bikini in a snapshot with an inflatable unicorn.