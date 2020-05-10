Maitland Ward Takes A Sexy Selfie In A Blue Lace Bodysuit

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy selfie in which she rocked a barely-there blue lace bodysuit that showcased her ample assets to perfection.

Maitland didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where it was taken, but she seems to have captured the selfie in her bedroom. Maitland was kneeling down on a stretch of oatmeal-colored carpeting, and a large gray upholstered bed was visible in the background, covered with linens in pastel hues with a pop of red courtesy of one decorative pillow.

Maitland also didn’t give her followers any indication of what brand crafted the bodysuit she was wearing, instead simply letting her fans appreciate how her curves looked in the ensemble. The bodysuit featured a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and a horizontal band under her bust with embellishments to draw even more attention to her slim waist.

The bodysuit hugged her curves, and hints of her skin were visible through the lace fabric. The bottom portion of the bodysuit was a high-cut style that stretched over her hips, emphasizing her hourglass physique and also elongating her legs.

Maitland placed one hand on her bare thigh and held her cell phone with the other, and her device was encased in a bright red cover with black x’s on it. Her red locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest in soft waves for a natural, effortless look.

Maitland seemed to have accentuated her gorgeous eyes with some bronze and copper shades on her eyelids, as well as a bold brow. Eye liner or shadow appeared to have been slightly smudged at her lash line as well, giving her a seductive vibe.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 40,500 likes within just eight hours. Many of her fans rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the steamy selfie, and the post received 553 comments as well.

“I’ll dream about you baby,” one fan said, referencing Maitland’s caption.

“Love that lingerie,” one follower said, including two flame emoji in the comment.

“Such a beautiful woman who deserves recognition and all the pleasure you seem to be getting from life. Thank you for sharing with us Maitland,” another follower added.

“Looking so beautiful,” another fan commented.

Maitland loves to showcase her ample assets in skimpy attire, from lingerie to swimwear. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Maitland showcased her curvaceous physique in a colorful string bikini that left little to the imagination. The look showcased an insane amount of cleavage, as well as her flat stomach, voluptuous hips, and even a tattoo peeking out from the waistband of the low-slung bikini bottoms.