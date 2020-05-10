Dr. Deborah Birx Called Out CDC For ‘Inflated’ Coronavirus Statistics During Heated Meeting, Report Claims

Top coronavirus expert Dr. Deborah Birx called out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for what she believed were inflated numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths in a heated meeting this week, a new report claims.

The report from the Washington Post claimed that tensions behind the scenes at the White House boiled over this week when Birx told CDC Director Robert Redfield that “there is nothing from the CDC that I can trust.” Birx and some others on the White House’s coronavirus task force reportedly complained that the statistics on mortality rates and case counts may be inflated by up to 25 percent.

Sources said that Redfield defended the CDC’s numbers, though some others agreed that its modeling needed to be updated. Birx was also upset that the federal government had started to distribute a drug shown to be effective in treating coronavirus cases, the report added, as she believed there had not been a proper discussion on which states should receive delivery first.

Sources inside the White House described as “heated,” though others said tensions were not quite so high.

Birx told the Washington Post that the mortality rate for coronavirus is “declining each day,” and said it is important to remain faithful to social distancing measures to keep it that way.

“To keep with this trend, it is essential that seniors and those with comorbidities shelter in place and that we continue to protect vulnerable communities,” she said.

A number of states have begun to lift restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, though there was some conflicting information from the White House. As The Inquisitr reported, one new model from the White House predicted that the daily death toll from coronavirus will nearly double by June.

Donald Trump, who a few weeks ago predicted that between 50,000 and 60,000 Americans would die from coronavirus, gave a larger prediction in the past week.

“We’re going to lose anywhere from 75-, 80- to 100,000 people,” Trump said during a Fox News virtual town hall, via The Hill. “That’s a horrible thing. We shouldn’t lose one person over this. This should’ve been stopped in China.”

After early statements predicting that the coronavirus outbreak would go away quickly, Trump has since adopted a more dire tone and has warned of “painful” weeks to come as American reached and moved beyond the peak of infections and deaths.

There have been close to 80,000 deaths from the coronavirus in the United States and more than 1.3 million confirmed cases.