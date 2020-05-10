Arianny Celeste Sizzles In A Skimpy Floral Robe

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste surprised her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased her curvaceous physique in a skimpy floral robe while hanging out at home.

As the geotag indicates, the snap was taken in Beverly Hills, California. Arianny appeared to have perched atop a countertop or island, and had a white coffee mug in front of her and a bottle of CBD oil in her hand. She had on a silky robe with a vibrant floral print that incorporated shades of blue, green and pink.

Arianny didn’t seem to have anything underneath the robe beyond a simple black bra, which was visible through the plunging neckline of the robe. Arianny left the front of the garment slightly open so that a tantalizing hint of cleavage was on display. The robe was tied around her slim waist with a thin belt, and ended just a few inches down her thighs, showing off plenty of her toned legs.

She had one leg slightly extended and the other crossed with her foot tucked beneath the opposite leg. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in a sleek style, and her glossy strands looked stunning.

Arianny had a natural makeup look that accentuated her stunning features. She appeared to have minimal eye makeup on, with a few neutral tones that accentuated her brown eyes without being too heavy. She also seemed to have a pink gloss on her lips, and she flashed a smile at the camera as she posed for the shot.

A few details of Arianny’s kitchen were visible in the background, including cabinets with glass doors that allowed followers to see a bit of what Arianny keeps in her kitchen. A stunning piece of art featuring a woman’s face was also visible in the wall behind her.

Arianny’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 18,500 likes within just 18 hours. It also received 236 comments from her fans.

“So beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Looking beautiful and gorgeous,” another follower commented.

“You look so healthy,” one fan added, loving the glow that Arianny had in the shot.

“Incredible, incredible, incredible!” another follower said, enthusiastically praising the photo.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny thrilled her fans with a double Instagram update taken outside in the sunshine. Rather than lounging by the pool, however, she was posed in front of a table tennis table with a paddle in her hand. She rocked a sporty blue bikini with a black zipper detail as she posed for two sizzling shots.