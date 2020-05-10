WWE News: Aleister Black Opens Up About Working With Wife Zelina Vega

WWE superstar Aleister Black was interviewed by The New York Post ahead of tonight’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which will see him compete as part of the men’s Ladder match. During the interview, he discussed what it’s like working opposite his wife Zelina Vega on Monday Night Raw, and revealed whether he has any interest in her managing him eventually.

According to Black, neither he or Vega see working together as a big deal. He claims that their work and private lives are entirely different things, and stated that those on the outside are the only people who care that they aren’t allies on WWE television.

At the time of this writing, Black is portrayed as a babyface on the red brand, while Vega is the manager of a heel faction which includes Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory. Black has had some run-ins with the superstars she manages, but he claims that it’s all part of their job as they’re playing characters.

When asked if he’d like his wife to team up with his wife down the line, Black opened up about being opposed to the idea. According to the former NXT Champion, he doesn’t think it’s necessary.

“I have no interest in having my wife as my manager and I don’t think she has to because it would be kind of cliché. It’s almost in the line of expectations where it’s like, oh of course you’re going to put them together, and I don’t want that. I don’t think that I necessarily need my wife or my wife needs me on screen because clearly my wife is doing a phenomenal job. She’s basically been the head of Raw for the last two, three weeks.”

As the recent love triangle angle between Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana showed, WWE enjoys incorporating real-life relationships into storylines. While Black doesn’t want that to happen, it remains to be seen if the company will want the couple to be open about their marriage on television at some point.

Perhaps Black’s desire to continue working on his own is related to his longstanding reclusive way of life. During the conversation, he said that he’s always been a loner and thinks he’s better off that way. While he did mention that he has a few close friends, he seems more interested in doing things for himself, and it’s evident in the traits of his professional wrestling character.