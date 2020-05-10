‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Monday’s Classic: Wig-Wearing Sally Spectra Crashes Lake Como Show

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Monday, May 11 reveals the classic Forrester Fashion Show in Lake Como. This blast from the episode is everything that fans have come to love about the sudser, CBS. Betrayal, espionage, and high fashion shows will feature in this episode which was shot on location at the Villa d’Este on Lake Como. It originally aired on October 29, 1997.

Eric & Stephanie Forrester Contemplate The End Of Forrester Creations

Stephanie Douglas (Susan Flannery) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) will face the facts when they arrive in Italy. This will be their biggest show half-way across the world and if it flops, they could lose the fashion house they worked so hard to build.

Eric gives the model a pep talk and the fashion show gets underway. In the meantime, Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley) and Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) will also be at the show. They go incognito and wear big sunglasses and hats. Sally even wears a blonde wing for the occasion.

Sally & Lauren Crash The Show

Sally and Lauren crashed the fashion show and the Forresters don’t know that they’re also there. Longtime B&B fans may remember that at the time of the show, Lauren was in love with Eric and wanted the fashion show to fail. She knew that he would come to her for comfort.

Sally wants the show to flop because she would like nothing better than for Forrester Creations to sink. She is delighted when the first two groups of models appear and the crowd remains quiet.

The Fashion Show Is A Success

However, the crowd starts warming up to the collection and by the third group of models, they’re behind them. As more models take to the runway, the audience begins cheering for the Forrester Spring Collection.

Sally seethes, she was so sure she could stick it to Stephanie. In the meantime, Eric, Stephanie, Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss), and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) celebrate.

Tidbits & Background Info

Eric wanted to get back together with Stephanie and had arranged to have a private wedding after the fashion show. However, it was a surprise and he had asked the priest not to tell anyone about it.

Eric will propose to Stephanie after the show and they will get married in a very romantic setting.

Brooke and Ridge were on the brink of getting back together after Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) got pregnant. Everyone believed that she was pregnant with his brother’s child, but later on, he will find out that he couldn’t have been more wrong.

Sally Spectra remains one of the most popular characters on the soap opera to this day even though she died 13 years ago. The Bold and the Beautiful did not kill of her character after her death but she remains on vacation in St. Tropez. Her grand-niece, the much younger Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), has the same flaming red hair and spunk that endeared the original Sally to her audience.