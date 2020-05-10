Abby Dowse Flaunts Killer Figure In A Skimpy Buckle Bikini

Abby Dowse dazzled her Instagram following this morning with a sexy bikini shot, showing off her insane figure in a skimpy buckle two-piece. The swimsuit was a Fashion Nova design — one of the top brands with witch the Australian model collaborates — and perfectly showcased her fit physique, flaunting her cleavage, waist, and hips.

The look included a revealing bikini top, one that was extremely deep-cut on the sides in addition to its plunging neckline. The item sported small, white, triangular cups, which contrasted with the thick, neon-yellow shoulder straps not only in terms of color but also in the amount of coverage that they offered. The tiny piece struggled to contain her bust, baring her deep cleavage in all of its entirety along with plenty of seemingly overspilling sideboob.

The top had a neon-yellow waistband that mirrored the shoulder straps, and which was doubled by a matching strap going around her midriff further downward. The detail had a black buckle in the front, which could also been seen adorning the side straps of her bikini bottoms. Abby was wearing a high-cut white thong that sported an all-around, neon-yellow trim. The model called attention to the two-color design in the caption, stringing together some white and yellow heart emoji.

The Aussie bombshell put killer body on display as she walked up a flight of stairs. The pose highlighted her chiseled pins, showing off her toned thighs and teasing a glimpse of her muscular calf. The model was snapped from a high angle, which afforded a great view of her ample bust and flat tummy. The swimsuit emphasized her trim midsection thanks to its scoop waistline, which fell far past her belly button. Fans couldn’t help but notice her fierce, gym-honed physique, taking to the comments section to compliment Abby on her look.

“Body so amazing,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Abby was photographed outdoors and appeared to be in the back yard of her building. The background showed an iron gate giving entrance intro a shaded garden, one complete with lush vegetation and a large wooden fence. A spacious wood platform lead up to the cement staircase which Abby was climbing.

The blond beauty had on white sneakers and rocked a sporty hairstyle, showing off her golden tresses pulled up into a messy, high ponytail. She wasn’t looking at the camera but rather glanced down at her feet, raising her head to seemingly brush back one of the two rebel tendrils that framed her face. She sported a chic white manicure that matched her outfit. She accessorized with a heavy amount of bling, wearing large hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a pendant necklace that lured the gaze to her decolletage. Sunlight hit her body, illuminating her bust and thigh.

“Nothing better than you shining in the sun,” commented one fan, leaving a fire emoji. “Just beautiful beyond words,” continued their message, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

The image left a big impression on her admirers, who clicked the like button on her post more than 10,500 times within the first couple of hours of sharing. In addition, close to 250 comments amassed under the sun-kissed photo within the same time frame.

“You are a dream,” gushed one Instagrammer upon seeing the snap.

“You are the best part of my day,” confessed another follower, adding a heart-eyes and black-heart emoji.