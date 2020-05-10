Adrienne Bailon Stuns In Teeny Bikini And Oversized White Button Down Shirt

Adrienne Bailon shared a bunch of different snaps of herself playfully posing in a bikini and oversized button-down top on her Instagram, giving a treat to all 4.9 million of her followers.

Bailon — who is also known by her married name of Adrienne Houghton, posted a set of fiery photos beginning with a polaroid montage of nine photos. Adrienne shows different sides of her vivacious personality through the poses; including kissy faces, hand-in-hair and posing down on all fours.

The next photo shows Bailon kneeling on a couch as her hands play in her hair. Her hair is styled in a half-up half-down ponytail, with bouncy curls all over. The button-down shirt completely covers her arms and upper chest but does little to cover her cleavage. The bikini — which boasts a pattern similar to that of Burberry, fits her assets perfectly. Her toned stomach was the star of the show, and her slim thighs came in at a close second.

The Real panelist was sporting baby boho hoop earrings from her jewelry line, XIXI. She also rocked a thick gold bracelet and black sunglasses. Her wedding ring from husband Israel Houghton can be seen on her left hand as well. The only makeup visible is her arched eyebrows and a shade of brown on her lips.

The third slide showed the former Cheetah Girls singer in the same kneeling pose, with just a different facial expression. She gazed upwards as her right hand remained in her hair. The fourth slide featured a risque shot of Bailon pulling her bottoms down just a tad, exposing a slight tan line on her upper left thigh.

In just an hour after posting, the Emmy-winning talk show host received over 55,300 likes and more than 600 comments from fans complimenting her bikini body.

“This vibe is everything,” wrote one fan, adding a fire flame emoji.

“Summer body ready….periodtt!” commented another fan.

“Yasssss Adrienne! You make me want to be a better version of my self!” commented a third user.

“Omg Ade I thought this was a Throwback from ur early 20s,” wrote a fourth admirer.

Bailon has been turning up the heat on Instagram with bikini shots and scantily clad outfits, likely to show off her 20-pound weight loss and lifestyle change. On May 1, she announced the weight loss with a post of her in a black bikini and light makeup. She explained in the post that she hadn’t worn a bathing suit since losing the weight.