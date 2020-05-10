Kandi Burruss Congratulates Daughter Riley For Graduating Despite The Ceremony Being Postponed Due To COVID-19

Kandi Burruss shared how proud she was of her oldest daughter Riley Burruss for graduating high school.

Like many high school seniors, Riley, 17, was set to have her diploma handed to her this month. However, the graduation ceremony at her Atlanta school was postponed due to COVID-19. Although Kandi, Riley and their family couldn’t attend the physical event, Kandi expressed her happiness on Instagram. She posted a photo of Riley, who looked amazing in pearls, a black top and loose curls in her hair. Riley also rocked a small smile as she looked directly at the camera.

“Today was the day my baby @rileyburruss was supposed to get her diploma, Kandi wrote. “Unfortunately because of the quarantine, the graduation has been postponed but I still want to congratulate my baby & let her know I am sooooo proud of her! This is the start of a new chapter & so many more major accomplishments to come. Congratulations @rileyburruss & the class of 2020!”

Back in December 2019, Riley shared she had been accepted to New York University for the 2020 fall semester. She dished to Bravo that the school was her first choice, even though she applied to other schools. Riley said the school is perfect for her and the career path she plans on taking. In Season 11 of RHOA, Riley stayed in New York and completed a summer internship. Kandi has said she plans to pursue a career as a lawyer and will attend law school upon completing her undergraduate career.

Fans of RHOA first met Kandi and Riley in Season 2. When she initially appeared on the show, Kandi was a single mother raising Riley on her own. However, their small family went in a different direction after Kandi met her husband, Todd Tucker. The pair tied the knot in 2014 and blended their families together. Tucker had a daughter, Kaela, from a previous relationship.

Shortly after they were married, Kandi and Tucker welcomed two additional children. Kandi gave birth to son Ace Wells Tucker back in 2016. The pair then added another baby girl, Blaze Tucker, in November 2019.

For their fourth addition, the couple decided to have her via surrogate. Kandi opened up about the process on Season 12 of RHOA. She shared the challenges of having her surrogate, Shadina Blunt, deliver her baby instead of her.

Prior to Blaze being born, Riley warned Kandi and Tucker not to have any more children. On the show, Riley claimed Kandi, specifically, is too busy to have another baby. In addition to her reality television career and multiple businesses, Kandi decided to return to acting last season. She is set to appear on the third season of Showtime’s The Chi later this year.