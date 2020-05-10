NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Jarrett Allen For Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall & Three Second-Round Picks

When he was selected as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Jarrett Allen was viewed as one of the young players who could lead the Brooklyn Nets back to title contention. Allen has been impressive in his first two seasons with the Nets but after the successful acquisition of multiple superstars last summer, the 22-year-old big man is suddenly facing an uncertain future in Brooklyn. Following the firing of Kenny Atkinson as the Nets head coach, rumors have started to circulate that Allen could lose his position as starting center to veteran big man DeAndre Jordan.

In his recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report suggested several trade ideas that could rescue the NBA’s top young stars. For Allen, Swartz believes that it would best for him to be traded to an NBA team like the Golden State Warriors that could give him the starting job he deserves. In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Warriors would be sending a trade package that includes Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall, and three future second-round picks to the Nets in exchange for Allen and Dzanan Musa.

Being traded to the Warriors won’t only give Allen the opportunity to become a starter again but also a realistic chance of winning for his first NBA championship title.

“The Golden State Warriors should be back in full force next season with a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and adding a rim-running center to the mix would provide a new dimension. Allen is averaging 10.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks and shooting 64.6 percent overall while sharing center duties with Jordan. Having just turned 22, he possesses Defensive Player of the Year potential. If the Nets aren’t going to utilize him correctly, they should move him for other young talent and draft picks.”

Allen is yet to unlock his three-point shooting skills, but the Warriors knew how to perfectly utilize a traditional big man like him. This was proven by their five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals where they had the likes of Andrew Bogut, Zaza Pachulia, and JaVale McGee.

Meanwhile, the potential deal would not only be beneficial for the Warriors, but also for the Nets. In exchange for Allen, the Nets would be having a new backup for Jordan in Looney and a reliable scoring option in their second unit in Paschall. The Nets could use the three future draft picks to add young and promising talents on their roster or as trade chips in future deals.