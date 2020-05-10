Draya Michele Sets Instagram On Fire In Teeny Black Bikini

Draya Michele showed off her posing and photography skills, modeling in three different snaps on Instagram Saturday. The shots show the model in a strappy black bikini, leaving little to the imagination.

Michele — whose full name is Andraya Michele Howard — shot three different angles of her fit body in the skimpy bikini to promote her swimwear line, Mint Swim. The first photo shows Draya with her back arched, with only black straps visible. Her left leg was in the frame, giving a clear shot of her tights and a side view of her buttocks.

She was also sporting a black, floppy hat from her brand atop her curly tresses. The hat covers only half of her eyes, giving way to a seductive stare into the camera. A house plant can be seen in the background.

The second shot offers a view of Michele’s bountiful cleavage, barely being covered by the small black triangle top. She is seen sporting a gold bracelet on her left arm while holding grey and black snakeskin slides. Her lower waist was slightly visible, showing a small piece of the bikini bottoms sitting on her right hip.

The third picture offers a frontal view of her breasts, killer abs, and hourglass figure as she is shot from the chest down. Her arms are seemingly above her head, offering a view of her bust spilling out of the top and a hint of underboob. A black netted beach skirt is tied around her tiny waist as a cover-up.

In the caption, Draya explains how she took the photos for her new swim collection all on her own. She listed a tripod and iPhone’s portrait mode as her biggest helpers. She continued by expressing that none of the photos she uploaded were edited, because “minimalism works” for her brand.

The racy shots being shot solo were all the more reason for Draya’s 8 million Instagram followers to sing her praises in the comments. In 12 hours, the actress and model received over 157,000 likes and more than 1,080 comments. Many comments asked about her clothing brand, but many more complimented her the appealing flicks.

“You’re doing amazing sweetie,” wrote one user.

“You don’t need any filters!” commented another fan.

“This is the only page I need on my timeline,” wrote a third admirer, with a flame and red heart emoji following.

“You make me want to work out lol,” commented a fourth user.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Draya posted a spicy set of photos to social media earlier this week promoting her Mint Swim brand. She rocked a tiny white bikini.