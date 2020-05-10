Porsha Williams Dishes On Why ‘RHOA’s Upcoming Reunion Is Its Most Explosive One Yet

Porsha Williams says the upcoming virtual reunion for The Real Housewives of Atlanta was almost too much for her to handle.

The first installment of the three-part special will take place on Sunday, May 10. According to Bravo, Williams has given her fans several teasers prior to the reunion. She has shared on both social media and in interviews that the reunion is the most intense reunion she’s been apart of since joining the show in Season 5. Williams explained on her show, Dish Nation, that all of the ladies were riled up while filming the reunion at their homes.

“When I tell you that the levels of drama were crazy and it just didn’t stop,” Williams said.

“The things that were being said. The receipts that were being brought. It was just crazy.”

Williams also pointed out that since the reunion was virtual, the cast was able to have alcohol while they were filming. She said the cocktails were certainly the cause of several altercations that took place last month. In one teaser, Williams is seen arguing with Kenya Moore about her friendship with Cynthia Bailey. During their discussion, Williams shared with Bailey that she had “receipts” of Moore saying negative things about her. The entrepreneur was then asked by host Andy Cohen to send the texts to him and Bailey. Moore vehemently denied the claim, as she considers Bailey to be one of her best friends.

Season 12 of RHOA proved to be a difficult one for Williams. At the beginning of the season, she was having relationship problems with her fiance, Dennis McKinley. The couple, who have been together since 2018, was dealing with the aftermath of McKinley’s infidelity. After multiple reports surfaced that he was with other women, McKinley admitted to cheating on Williams when she was pregnant with their child. Although Williams decided to forgive McKinley, the pair saw a couple’s therapist before getting back together last year.

Although her drama with McKinley was discussed often throughout the reunion, Williams is set to address her issues with Eva Marcille at the reunion. Bravo reports Williams confronted Marcille after she reportedly spoke ill about her daughter, Pilar Jhena. While Marcille has also made other comments about Williams, including her relationship with McKinley, she said Marcille’s alleged actions were unforgivable in her eyes.

“I will never forgive you for speaking on my child,” Williams said to Marcille, which the model then denied.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion will include cast members Williams, Marcille, Moore, Bailey, Kandi Burruss, and NeNe Leakes. Friends of the show Marlo Hampton, Yovanna Momplaisir and Tanya Sam will also appear on the special.