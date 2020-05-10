Jem Wolfie Shows Off Her Amazing Curves As She Bounces In A Skimpy Pink Sports Bra

Australian model Jem Wolfie went online on Saturday morning and wowed her 2.7 million fans with a hot video clip, one in which she could be seen bouncing and working out in front of the camera.

She sported a racy, low-cut pink sports bra that struggled to contain her breasts. As a result, it allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. She combined the bra with a pair of matching, skintight shorts that perfectly accentuated her hips and made it hard to miss her bare midsection. She completed her attire with a pair of white-and-pink sneakers.

In terms of her beauty looks, she kept it simple and chose minimal makeup. She appeared to have applied some foundation, a mauve shade of lipstick, pink blush, and lined eyes. She apparently finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She wore her blond tresses in a high ponytail with the help of a yellow hairband to pull off a very sporty look. In terms of accessories, Jem opted for a gold pendant that rested at the base of her throat.

According to the geotag, the location of the post was Perth, Australia, which is Jem’s home town. The video was filmed in her dining room as her kitchen could be seen in the background. In the caption, she informed her fans that the video was filmed to advertise her newly launched booty bands.

At the beginning of the clip, she could be seen holding her hair in her hands and bouncing her breasts. She then turned around to show off her booty and started performing some vigorous exercises with the help of the band.

Within a day of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the video has racked up more than 430,000 views and close to 80,000 likes. Her ardent followers also flocked to the comments section and posted above 1,100 messages to praise Jem’s amazing curves.

“You are so beautiful. I love to see your curvy body,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“I love how you are bouncing your boobs. And you have an amazing booty,” another user poured his heart out.

“You are truly a queen, Jem. You are beautiful inside and out. Keep doing your thing,” a third admirer remarked.

“Wow, you look so stunningly beautiful, my baby,” a fourth follower wrote.

Jem is famous on the photo-sharing website for showing off her curves in skimpy outfits from time to time. A month ago, she teased her fans by posting a series of racy snaps in which she was featured spilling out of a tiny, gold metallic bikini.