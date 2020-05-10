Iggy Azalea Flaunts Toned Bod In Sports Bra & Leggings

Iggy Azalea took to her Instagram page today to share a new photo of herself on Instagram in workout gear. Her 13.4 million followers sounded glad to see a new update from the singer, who only has six photos on her feed right now. Moreover, her second-newest post was posted on December 18, 2019, as she’s apparently been trimming down her feed and archiving many of her older posts.

In the photo, Iggy posed in front of a green wall and struck a pose with her hands on the back of her head and left her elbows out to the sides. She tilted her head and popped her right hip.

Her ensemble included a white sports bra from Champion. It had thick straps, a rounded neckline, and black v-shaped graphics in the front. She also rocked a pair of low-waisted navy blue leggings that rested inches below her belly button. Her look called attention to her chiseled abs and she pursed her lips playfully in a flirty manner.

Iggy wore her hair down in tight, platinum blond curls with her darker roots peeking through. Her makeup application seemed to consist of long, dark lashes, pink and white eyeshadow, a little bit of blush, and bright pink lipstick. She kept the focus on her figure as she went without any accessories.

Furthermore, her pose allowed her to show off the tattoos on her right arm.

She was well-lit for the snap and her skin looked flawless. The light also left the wall glowing behind her.

The update has received over 157,700 likes in the first half-hour since it went live. Her admirers headed to the comments section to discuss the sizzling picture.

“YOU BETTER SHOW THAT STOMACH,” gushed an enthusiastic follower.

“COME FORTH YOUR MAJESTY,” declared a second devotee.

Others had seemingly unreleased messages for her, and there were several popular fan comments.

“Please don’t delete post’s [sic],” requested a third supporter, and their message has been liked over 150 times.

“Iggy we need new music,” wrote another fan, and this comment has received over 85 likes.

In another update on December 24, 2019, Iggy showed off her colorful hairstyle that caught many of her followers’ attention. Her ombré-dyed locks featured yellow, purple, and black tones. Moreover, the rapper seemed to sport glittery eyeshadow, blush, and eyeliner. Her long-sleeved shirt was also colorful and had white, black, yellow, and maroon stripes. She noted in the caption that she was striving to show off her “grunge” side, and it received over 433,000 likes.