Katy Perry Opens Up About Handling Pregnancy Mood Swings: ‘I Cry When I Look Down At My Toes’

Katy Perry opened up about handling hormonal changes and mood swings while pregnant during a worldwide epidemic.

According to Yahoo!, the “Fireworks” singer spoke during the SHEIN Together global livestream event – a virtual festival spearheaded by the online retailer to raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO). The event was hosted by E!’s Erin Lim.

Perry told Lim that it has been hard to adjust to life in quarantine while pregnant. She explained to The Rundown host that she has “give good days” and other days that prove to be harder “where I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks.”

“I think a lot of that is hormonal and I’m not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long. I’m used to going [out] all the time,” said Perry.

The “Teenage Dream” hitmaker added that she is used to having her “alone time,” but being at home with family makes it difficult to achieve since there is nowhere else she can go. Perry admitted to spending time alone in her car, which she calls her “safe space.”

Lim also asked the mom-to-be what she has been recently listening to while in quarantine. Perry listed Halsey’s new single, Dua Lipa and Harry Styles. She added that she has been”excited” listening to her own new record, which has yet to be released.

Katy also performed during the virtual event, singing some of her hits including “Firework,” “Roar” and “Never Really Over.” She wore a striped, strapless dress that displayed her baby bump. The singer also hid her hair under a scarf, tied in a turban-style.

Perry is expecting a daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom. She announced the pregnancy in the music video for her song “Never Worn White,” which was released in early March prior to the coronavirus pandemic causing the country to shut down.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Katy confessed that her and Orlando are giving each other space while cooped up at home. She said Bloom has been sensitive to her needs, understanding that not only is she experiencing her first pregnancy, but doing so in quarantine.

“He’s also doing a lot of pro-style cycling for a couple hours a day, so that gives me my space,” Perry added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Katy and Orlando are scheduled to tie the knot in June. Perry admitted to having trouble staying positive, since many rites of passages for a new mother may not happen for her, including a baby shower or babymoon.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time,” expressed Perry.